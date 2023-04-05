Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

