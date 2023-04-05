Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

