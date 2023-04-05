WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $285.68 million and $21.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009693 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02855229 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $18.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

