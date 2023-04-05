WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading 0.5% Higher

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09. 23,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 34,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

WISeKey International Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WISeKey International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.