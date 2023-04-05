WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 2%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.81. 35,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 52,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

