Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of WINT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 126,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

