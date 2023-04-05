Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

