Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 2,543,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

