Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global comprises 2.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 4,234,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229,168. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

