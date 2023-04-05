Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,159 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Science Applications International comprises approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 133,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,177. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

