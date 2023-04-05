Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.74% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $130,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 869,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

