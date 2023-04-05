Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17.
Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.
