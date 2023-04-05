Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Position Trimmed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $14.08.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
