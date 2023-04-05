WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Volume Reaches $5.44 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $314.42 million and $5.44 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 961,222,064 coins and its circulating supply is 246,343,055 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,157,258.7422307 with 246,275,250.2079375 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.29022461 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $6,087,027.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

