Wells Fargo & Company Trims Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

