Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.