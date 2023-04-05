Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
