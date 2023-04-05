Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.
WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.
Webster Financial Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
