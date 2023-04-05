Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

