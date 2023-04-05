Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of QDEL opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.