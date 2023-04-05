Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

