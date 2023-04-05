Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

