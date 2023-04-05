Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.