Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

