Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,673,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 133,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

