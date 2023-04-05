Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,264 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,075. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

