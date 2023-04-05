Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

REMX opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

