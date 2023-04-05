Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,659 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 68,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 25,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

