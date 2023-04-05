Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

