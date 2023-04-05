Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $209.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.