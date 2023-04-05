Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

