Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FSMB stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.