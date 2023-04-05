Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

