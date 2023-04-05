Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,533 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 193,984 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $6,599,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

