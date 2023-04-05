Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 701,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,917. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

