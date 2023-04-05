W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Lowered to $79.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of WRB opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

