Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($255.43) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR:VOW3 opened at €125.40 ($136.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a fifty-two week high of €161.50 ($175.54).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.