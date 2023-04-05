Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) versus Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Head to Head Analysis

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.77%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Vital Farms.

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Vital Farms $362.05 million 1.68 $1.25 million $0.02 745.37

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 0.35% 0.81% 0.62%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.