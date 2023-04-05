Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

