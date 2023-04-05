Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

