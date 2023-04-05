Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 3,374,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,489. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.