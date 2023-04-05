Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 862 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

