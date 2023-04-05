Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.39. 271,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,793. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.