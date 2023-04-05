Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.33. 296,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

