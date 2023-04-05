Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,908 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. 2,434,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.