Versus Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Versus Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Versus Systems Price Performance

VS opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

