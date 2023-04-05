Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 399 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.32.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 1.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.