Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NYSE DD opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

