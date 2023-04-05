Verizon Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 871,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the average daily volume of 56,793 call options.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,542,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.