Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 67,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 330,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.00 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 116,896.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954,952 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

