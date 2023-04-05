Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.24. Vaso shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 65,826 shares traded.

Vaso Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

