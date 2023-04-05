Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

